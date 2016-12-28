NSE transactions maintain positive trading

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) resumed trading on Wednesday after the long holidays to mark the Yuletide still on a bullish trend with the market capitalisation growing by N69 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation inched by N69 billion or 0.76 per cent to close at N9.182 trillion compared with N9.113 trillion posted on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 202.23 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 26,688.25 as against 26,486.02 achieved on Friday due to huge gains by some blue chips.

Mobil Oil recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ chart appreciating by N12 to close at N292 per share.

Nigerian Breweries came second with a gain of N4.48 to close at N142.03, while Total garnered N3.12 to close at N287.12 per share.

Cadbury improved by 80k to close at N10.83 and Stanbic IBTC rose by 74k to close at N15.66 per share.

Conversely, Guinness led the losers’ table with a loss of N4.30 to close at N80 per share.

ETI lost 54k to close at N10.34 and Forte Oil dipped 26k to close at N103.61 per share.

Custodian Insurance shed 19k to close at N3.74, while Ekocorp dropped 16k to close at N3.21 per share.

An analysis of the activity chart indicated that International Breweries was the most active in volume terms, accounting for 16.21 million shares valued at N289.23 million.

Transcorp traded 12.42 million shares worth N10.98 million, while FCMB Group sold 11.66 million valued at N12.59 million.

Access Bank exchanged 10.65 million shares worth N63.15 million, while Zenith Bank accounted for 7.59 million shares valued at N110.76 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 131.74 million shares worth N1.25 million transacted in 2,257 deals against 139.09 million shares valued at N1.43 billion traded in 1,703 deals on Friday.

The post NSE transactions maintain positive trading appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

