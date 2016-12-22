Ntsiki Mazwai has no time for ‘braggy’ and ‘degrading’ #CassperNyovestChallenge – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Ntsiki Mazwai has no time for 'braggy' and 'degrading' #CassperNyovestChallenge
Times LIVE
Outspoken musician Ntsiki Mazwai has shaded the #CassperNyovestChallenge, claiming that Cassper was simply being a show-off when he posted the picture that started the fad. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Related News. LOL! Celebs join the …
Sikhonjwa joins #CassperNyovestChallenge
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG