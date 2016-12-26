Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NUC: Lists of Best Universities in Nigeria Released

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has officially released a list of the top Universities in Nigeria. According to their ranking, University of Ibadan emerged top on the list as the best university in the country. The top five positions were dominated by first generation universities, with University of Lagos (second), University of Benin (third) Obafemi …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NUC: Lists of Best Universities in Nigeria Released appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.