NUC Releases List Of Illegal Universities

NUC Releases List Of Illegal Universities The attention of the general public have been called by the National Universities Commission (NUC) , especially parents and prospective undergraduates, that the under-listed “Degree Mills” have not...

The post NUC Releases List Of Illegal Universities appeared first on Nigerian University Scholarships.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian University Scholarships. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

