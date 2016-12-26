NUP demands outstanding N18b pension in Adamawa – The Eagle Online

Pages Navigation Menu

NUP demands outstanding N18b pension in Adamawa

NUP demands outstanding N18b pension in Adamawa
The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Adamawa State branch has demanded for the payment of N18 billion outstanding pension allowances owed by the Adamawa State Government. Samson Almuru, the state Chairman of the NUP, made the appeal in an …
