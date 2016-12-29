Nurse Accidentally Pulls Off Baby’s Hand During Delivery In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested an auxiliary nurse, simply identified as Oyekanmi, for her role in the death of a baby she took delivery of in the Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of the State.

The Punch gathered that the victim’s mother, Adeola, had been taken to Oyekanmi’s residence last Saturday when she went into labour.

While attempting to force the delivery, the auxiliary nurse accidentally pulled off the baby’s hand, leading to the death of the child.

After so much effort, she was said to have advised that the child be taken to the Ikorodu General Hospital, where the dead child was finally delivered.

Upon queries from the doctors at the hospital on what actually transpired, the victim’s mother then opened up. The hospital management then alerted the police to the incident.

A source said Oyekanmi was picked up by the police.

The source said, “What happened was that the auxiliary nurse tried to deliver the woman of the baby, during which there was a complication. But she continued and in the end, the hand of the baby was pulled off while she tried to force the child out from the mother’s womb. “Afterwards, they quickly packed the woman together and brought her to the general hospital. It had become a critical case by then. The remains of the dead child were brought out, while the matter was reported to the police.”

Confirming the incident, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said that investigations were ongoing.

She said, “The doctor at the hospital discovered that something was amiss after taking a close look at the dead child and seeing that one hand had been pulled off. All the parties were invited to make statements. It is a case of infanticide; investigations are ongoing.”

The post Nurse Accidentally Pulls Off Baby’s Hand During Delivery In Lagos appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

