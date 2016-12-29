Nurse Pulls Off Baby’s Hand During Delivery – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Nurse Pulls Off Baby's Hand During Delivery
Information Nigeria
An auxiliary nurse, identified only as Oyekanmi, has been arrested by the police for her role in the death of a baby she took delivery of in the Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. ikorodu-gen-hospital. PUNCH Metro learnt that the victim's mother …
