Kenya: We Want Our Country Back, Senator Says As He Launches Presidential Bid – AllAfrica.com

Dec 27, 2016


Kenya: We Want Our Country Back, Senator Says As He Launches Presidential Bid
Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong'are has announced his bid to vie for the presidency in next year's elections with hopes of defeating President Uhuru Kenyatta and other candidates for the seat. Senator Mong'are, said on Tuesday in Nairobi, that he was the …
Mong'are: I am eyeing the presidencyThe Standard (press release)
Another politician joins the presidential race for 2017 and Kenyans cant take itTUKO.CO.KE
Nyamira Senator seeks to oust Uhuru in 2017 electionsHivisasa.com
Citizen TV (press release) –Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog) –The Star, Kenya –K24 TV
all 22 news articles »

