Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC: Family Objects to Exhumation of Ifedolapo’s Corpse

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

The family  of Ifedolapo Oladepo, a member of the National Youth Service Corps, who died during the orientation programme in Kano State, has said the exhumation plan by the panel investigating the death is not necessary.  The father of the deceased, Mr. Wale Oladepo, said Ifedolapo, a first class graduate of Transport Management from the …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NYSC: Family Objects to Exhumation of Ifedolapo’s Corpse appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.