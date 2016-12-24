NYSC Reacts To Abduction Of Corps Member

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) wishes to inform the general public that the Scheme is aware of the abduction of a Corps member, Grace Oghene Edegware.

Grace, who hails from Delta state and deployed to Lagos State for national service, is reported to have been abducted along with three other passengers in Kwali Area Council of the FCT while traveling on Wednesday.

Management wishes to inform the public that NYSC is already liaising with the police, towards rescuing the Corps member and reuniting her with her family, friends and colleagues.

We appeal to well meaning Nigerians, who have information that can facilitate her rescue, to kindly avail the police and the NYSC of such information.

We stand in solidarity with her family, and pray for Almighty God’s intervention in this trying moment.

Management