NYSC Reacts To Abduction Of Corps Member
The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) wishes to inform the general public that the Scheme is aware of the abduction of a Corps member, Grace Oghene Edegware.
Grace, who hails from Delta state and deployed to Lagos State for national service, is reported to have been abducted along with three other passengers in Kwali Area Council of the FCT while traveling on Wednesday.
Management wishes to inform the public that NYSC is already liaising with the police, towards rescuing the Corps member and reuniting her with her family, friends and colleagues.
We appeal to well meaning Nigerians, who have information that can facilitate her rescue, to kindly avail the police and the NYSC of such information.
We stand in solidarity with her family, and pray for Almighty God’s intervention in this trying moment.
Management
However, it has been gathered that the kidnappers – suspected to be fulani herdsmen – have demanded N15m ransom from family of the victims.
READ ALSO: 2016 Batch B Stream II To Commence Orientation In January 2017 – NYSC
While they demanded N5m from the family of the two sisters, the kidnappers demanded N10m from the father of Grace Oghene Edegware, a graduate of Accountancy from Delta state Polytechnic, Ozoro, who was deployed by NYSC to Lagos state.
The post NYSC Reacts To Abduction Of Corps Member appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG