Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nzuko Umu Mbaise holds in grand style

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

To wrap the year 2016, the annual Nzuko Umu Mbaise convention, which happens to be the third edition held at Ez hotels Enyiogugu, Aboh Mbaise on December 30, 2016 amidst lecture and discourse to further the New Year’s activity of progress for the unity of Mbaise nation. This year’s theme: “Fast-Tracking Economic Development In Mbaise” […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.