OAP Freeze Caught In PDA With Fiancee, Benedicta Elechi

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian OAP, Freeze, known for his stand against corruption in the house of God has displayed the loving and mushy side of himself. The OAP who some days ago shared photos of himself and his son on social media took to his Instagram account to flaunt his fiancee, Benedicta Elechi. See the photos he shared…

