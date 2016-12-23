OAP Freeze Caught In PDA With Fiancee, Benedicta Elechi

Nigerian OAP, Freeze, known for his stand against corruption in the house of God has displayed the loving and mushy side of himself. The OAP who some days ago shared photos of himself and his son on social media took to his Instagram account to flaunt his fiancee, Benedicta Elechi. See the photos he shared…

The post OAP Freeze Caught In PDA With Fiancee, Benedicta Elechi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

