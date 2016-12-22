Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OAPEC official foresees oil re-balancing in Q2 of 2017

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Head, Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Executive Bureau, on Thursday, said oil supply and demand would re-balance by second quarter of 2017. Talal Nasser Al Athbi said this on the sidelines of an OAPEC meeting in Cairo, explaining that the fluctuations in supply and demand in global oil markets “should end by…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post OAPEC official foresees oil re-balancing in Q2 of 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.