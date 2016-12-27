OAU Distinction Medical Student Knocked Down By Hit And Run Driver Dies On Christmas Day [Photos]
Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, a 400 level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state, has lost his life after he was knocked down by a hit and run driver last Tuesday December 20th. According to his colleagues, after Seun was knocked down by the driver, he was rushed to the school’s teaching hospital where …
