Obaino Spotted on Motorbike, Launches Police Patrol (Photos)

Gov. Obiano Launches Police Motorbike Patrol Scheme. The Governor of Anambra State, H.E. Chief Willie Obiano has been spotted on a Police Motorbike as part of the activities marking the flag-off of his new Motorbike Security Patrol Programme. See Photos below: Obiano Flags Off New Security Patrol Programme. Anambra State Government officially rolled out its new police patrol programme, which now involves the use of 50 smart motorbikes with two armed police officers on each of them. Speaking during the launching of the new initiative at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia on wednesday, Gov Willie Obiano said that the new Motorbikes Unit is to complement the efforts of other security operations and special units already in the State vis a viz; The Marine Unit, Smart Cars Unit, Patrol Unit, Metro Unit, Malls Unit, Operation Kpochapu and the recently launched Operation Udo Amaka. According to Gov Obiano, the police men for this unit “have all been well trained and these motorbikes will out run any motorbike on the road and they are in a position to communicate with specific police sand bag areas to make sure that criminals don’t escape.” “They will also help us to curb purse and wallet snatching by […]

