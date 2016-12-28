Obama, Abe remember WWII victims at Pearl Harbor

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe and U.S. president, Barack Obama, on Tuesday travelled to Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor– the memorial site of a 1941 surprise attack by Japan that provoked the U.S. into entering World War II. Although Japanese leaders have visited Pearl Harbor before, Abe is the first to visit the memorial that now rests…

The post Obama, Abe remember WWII victims at Pearl Harbor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

