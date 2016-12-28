Obama hails Buhari, DSS for foiling attack on US
President Barack Obama has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, to thank Nigeria for its role in providing information that led to the foiling of a planned terrorist attack on the United States of America (USA). Obama also commended the Department of State Services (DSS) which provided the intelligence information. The DSS disclosed to a few […]
Obama hails Buhari, DSS for foiling attack on US
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG