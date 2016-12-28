Pages Navigation Menu

Obama hails Buhari, DSS for foiling attack on US

President Barack Obama has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, to thank Nigeria for its role in providing information that led to the foiling of a planned terrorist attack on the United States of America (USA). Obama also commended the Department of State Services (DSS) which provided the intelligence information. The DSS disclosed to a few […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

