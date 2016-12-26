Obama: I could’ve defeated Trump if i had contested – Vanguard
Fox News
Obama: I could've defeated Trump if i had contested
Vanguard
Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama said he could have defeated Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 8 presidential election if he had run against him. Obama told his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the “The Axe Files” podcast, …
