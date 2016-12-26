Pages Navigation Menu

Obama: I could’ve defeated Trump

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

Obama told his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the “The Axe Files” podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN, aired on Monday. He argued that Americans still subscribed to his vision of progressive change, asserting that he could have succeeded in this year’s election if he was eligible to run. “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilised a majority of the American people to rally behind it.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

