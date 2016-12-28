Obama: I’ll still use ‘ex-president rank’ for privileges after White House
Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama says he will still be entitled to use the rank of “ex-President” to enjoy some privileges after he leaves the White House on Jan. 20, 2017. Obama made the remarks in his usual humour at a dinner for Service members of the U.S. military on Tuesday, according to readout made…
The post Obama: I’ll still use ‘ex-president rank’ for privileges after White House appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG