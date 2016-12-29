Obama Strikes Back at Russia for Election Hacking – New York Times
New York Times
Obama Strikes Back at Russia for Election Hacking
President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia at the Kremlin on Tuesday. Credit Pool photo by Alexei Druzhinin. WASHINGTON — The Obama administration struck back at Russia on Thursday for its efforts to influence the 2016 election, ejecting 35 Russian …
Obama orders sanctions against Russia in response to US election interference
US expels 35 Russian diplomats, closes two compounds over election hacking
Obama sanctions Russian officials over election hacking
