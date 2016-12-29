Pages Navigation Menu

Obama Strikes Back at Russia for Election Hacking – New York Times

New York Times

Obama Strikes Back at Russia for Election Hacking
New York Times
President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia at the Kremlin on Tuesday. Credit Pool photo by Alexei Druzhinin. WASHINGTON — The Obama administration struck back at Russia on Thursday for its efforts to influence the 2016 election, ejecting 35 Russian …
Obama orders sanctions against Russia in response to US election interferenceThe Guardian
US expels 35 Russian diplomats, closes two compounds over election hackingThe Sydney Morning Herald
Obama sanctions Russian officials over election hackingUSA TODAY
Daily Beast –Politico –Washington Post –CNBC
all 632 news articles »

