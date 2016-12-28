Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obama: U.S. didn’t draft UN Security Council Resolution against Israel

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in World | 0 comments

The administration of President Barack Obama did not draft the Friday’s UN Security Council Resolution against Israel, the U.S. Department of State has said. Deputy Spokesperson of the Department, Mr. Mark Toner, stated this during a daily Press Briefing at the State Department following claims by Israeli’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We’ve obviously seen the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Obama: U.S. didn’t draft UN Security Council Resolution against Israel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.