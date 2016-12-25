Obamas Deliver Final Christmas Message from White House

Barack Obama said it has been an “honour to serve” as US president as he and First Lady Michelle Obama delivered their final Christmas message in the White House.

President Obama used his festive-themed weekly video address to reflect on his eight years in office.

He said he would leave with the US “stronger and more prosperous” and “more respected around the world” thanks to his tenure.

The couple began the message to Americans with Mrs Obama poking fun at her husband’s “dad jokes” and looking back at their first attempt to deliver the traditional Christmas message in 2009.

The First Family used the address to pay tribute to US troops serving around the world who they said honoured the values of “boundless love, compassion and hope”.

Via ITV

