Obasanjo visits Soun of Ogbomoso

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday visited Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade 111 According to a source, Obasanjo who arrived Ogbomoso at around 6pm in company of the former Oyo State Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief Olayiwola Olakojo was received at the palace by the chairman, Senate committee on ICT and cybercrime, Senator Adulfatai Buhari. Obasanjo, who wore a purple lace ‘agbada’ was said to have dinner of Amala and Gbegiri after which he held a brief secret meeting with Soun which was assumed to centre on politics, unity of south west and Nigeria entirely. According to a source close to the palace, “Soun was happy to have received such august visitor and when such people come visiting, Baba will discuss issues bothering on the development of the country, Oyo state and his domain which is Ogbomoso, I can’t say if they discuss politics.

