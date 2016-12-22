Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki hasn’t abandoned APC leaders who worked for his victory— Idahosa – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Nigerian Observer

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Obaseki hasn't abandoned APC leaders who worked for his victory— Idahosa
Vanguard
BENIN—A leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Chief Charles Idahosa, has described as untrue, insinuations that Governor Godwin Obaseki has abandoned APC politicians who were instrumental to his victory, saying that the allegation …
We'll create the largest auto-market in Edo – ObasekiNigerian Observer
Edo to begin contributory pension scheme next yearThe Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.