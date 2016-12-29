Obaseki urges support for senior citizens, others

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called for support for the elderly, the weak and the disadvantaged in society, saying, “We must redefine our culture and value system as a caring society.”

He made the call in Benin yesterday, while inaugurating the ultra-modern Elderly Care Centre built by Dagomo Foundation Limited in Benin City, owned by Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru.

He said: “There are many of us in this audience who have the reach and relationships to spread this message, to spread the word that we must redefine ourselves as a caring society.

“If we do not begin today to invest for the future, invest for our old age, we will all be losers for it. What we are witnessing today is what defines the hallmark of a civilized society.

“We must look beyond ourselves, our comfort and our accomplishment, and sit back to reflect on the elderly, the weak and the disadvantaged.”

The governor, who extolled the gesture, pledged to partner Dagomo Foundation Limited on how to work out clear policies to support the weak in the society.

Earlier, Executive Director, Dagomo Foundation Limited, Mrs. Omoigui-Okauru, thanked the governor for honouring their invitation, explaining that, “Dagomo is a family based non-governmental organisation established in 2008 in honour of our parents – Daniel and Grace Omoigui from where the name is derived but it became operational in 2013.”

