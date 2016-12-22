Obaseki vows to strengthen communication structure, boost transparency

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his government will strengthen its communication structure to guarantee unhindered and effective transmission of information regarding government activities to the public.

Obaseki said this when he received a delegation of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), led by Mrs Pauline Igbanor, the authority’s Zonal Director in Benin on Thursday.

He said that doing so would endenger transparency and openness of his administration to the people,

Obaseki said,” We also need to begin to rethink government’s communication and we are going to be strengthening our own in-house communication structure.

“Both infrastructure and people are to ensure that we put out activities of government to you on a timely basis and also very accurately.

‘’We are one government that has nothing to hide and our platform is built on transparency and openness.”

The governor called for the collaboration of stakeholders to develop quality contents, particularly as regards governance in Nigeria.

“We are clear that we have always been a bastion of the best this country has to offer, particularly in the area of communication.

‘’Whether it is public or private, Edo people dominate the communication space in this country.”

Obaseki assured the people of the state you that ‘’you have in us a government that is responsive, listens and very clear-sighted as to what its objectives are.’’

“A government that is willing to partner and to continue to preserve the unity and the integrity of our country.

He called for further cooperation between NTA and state government.

”We think it is almost a divine responsibility to make sure that the government of Edo nurtures and supports your station.

“We feel that more than ever before, stations like yours need to be supported to be able to come up with true goings on in government.

“I want to assure you that as long as I am the Governor of Edo, NTA is one station we will support and we will help to nurture,” he said.

Earlier, Igbanor said that the station would partner with the state government for development

The post Obaseki vows to strengthen communication structure, boost transparency appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

