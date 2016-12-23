Obasi rejects Turkish, Qatari clubs

Former Super Eagles star, Chinedu Obasi, has rejected offers from Turkish and Qatari clubs seeking his service in the winter transfer window.

Obasi, who is back in California, United States, with his American wife, is a free agent after his superb stint with Swedish club AIK this past season, africanFootball.com reports.

He scored six goals in 10 games in the league for AIK last season.

A source told africanFootball.com that the former Schalke 04 star turned down a chance to play in Turkey and Qatar.

A Turkish club offered 600,000 Euros for a season and a half, while a top Qatari club tabled more than $400,000 for a short deal.

“He has rejected most of the offers he has had since the season ended in Sweden. He wants a big contract,” the source told africanFootball.com.

