Obey court order, release Nnamdi Kanu: Ekweremadu blasts Federal Government
Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu on Thursday in Enugu charged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to show regard to rule of law. Ekweremadu stated this in his speech at the South-East Economic and Security Summit, where he chided the government for not releasing detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, […]
Obey court order, release Nnamdi Kanu: Ekweremadu blasts Federal Government
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG