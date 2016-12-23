Pages Navigation Menu

Obey court order, release Nnamdi Kanu: Ekweremadu blasts Federal Government

Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu on Thursday in Enugu charged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to show regard to rule of law. Ekweremadu stated this in his speech at the South-East Economic and Security Summit, where he chided the government for not releasing detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, […]

