Octagon Session: To partner or not to partner in business – pros and cons
Welcome to the Octagon session this week. The Octagon: We appreciate your taking time out to join this chat session. We have two moderators in the room who will only offer guidance where necessary. Please feel free to openly share your thoughts and experiences. Let’s begin with some introductions before going into the discussion. […]
This post Octagon Session: To partner or not to partner in business – pros and cons appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG