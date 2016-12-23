2017 AFCON period will be tough time for Nigeria, Ighalo says – Vanguard
2017 AFCON period will be tough time for Nigeria, Ighalo says
Vanguard
Abuja – Watford FC's Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo says January's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon will be a sad chapter for Nigerian football. After failing to qualify for a second straight Nations Cup finals, the fans and players of the …
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker says missing 2017 Afcon is a sad chapter in Nigerian football
Ighalo: It Will Be Painful Watching AFCON On TV
The 2017 AFCON finals will be without six of the top 20 ranked nations
