Off to the beach? Beware of strong rip currents for the next few days – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Off to the beach? Beware of strong rip currents for the next few days
Times LIVE
Two men get caught in a Rip Current at Glen Beach in Cape Town South Africa and shout for help. Image by: Cape Town Guy via YouTube. Bathers‚ paddlers and anglers have been warned to be extra cautious in the sea due to intense rip-currents which are …
New moon set to intensify rip currents at beaches, warns NSRI
Beach goers warned of higher than normal rip currents
Beware of rip currents, NSRI warns
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG