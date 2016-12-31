Ogbe-Ijoh surrenders guns snatched from Immigration officials – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Ogbe-Ijoh surrenders guns snatched from Immigration officials

Ogbe-Ijoh surrenders guns snatched from Immigration officials
GUNS snatched from a marine team of the Nigerian Immigration Services, NIS, recently attacked by suspected Ogbe-Ijoh armed men in Warri waters, Delta state were yesterday released to the Nigerian Police. HRM, King Couple Oromoni, Mobene III, Pere …
Ogbe-Ijoh monarch, community recover, hands over 2 immigration rifles to Delta CPDaily Post Nigeria

