Ogbe-Ijoh surrenders guns snatched from Immigration officials

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GUNS snatched from a marine team of the Nigerian Immigration Services, NIS, recently attacked by suspected Ogbe-Ijoh armed men in Warri waters, Delta state were yesterday released to the Nigerian Police.

HRM, King Couple Oromoni, Mobene III, Pere Amakosu of Ogbe-Ijoh kingdom personally handed the two G3 rifles to Zannah Ibrahim, Delta state Commissioner of Police, CP, at Ogbe-Ijoh, headquarters of Warri South West council which has been in a boundary dispute with neighbouring Aladja, Udu council area of the state.

One Immigration official was injured while a member of police team was shot when the gunmen attacked the NIS boat, dispossessing the occupants of the two guns along Fegenegbene creeks, opposite Ogbe-Ijoh.

The monarch told the CP, “We got news that two immigration weapons had gone missing. Our people moved swiftly, and with the aides of spies we were able to track those behind the act and there recovered the weapons from those responsible for this lawlessness on our river.”

The post Ogbe-Ijoh surrenders guns snatched from Immigration officials appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

