Nigeria’s oil industry holds recovery prospects from 2017 – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
Nigeria's oil industry holds recovery prospects from 2017
Vanguard
NIGERIA'S petroleum industry is still looking promising in the coming year with oil production projected to see a rebound at an average Brent benchmark of $55.00 per barrel in the international market, Business Monitor International, BMI Research, a …
Nigeria's crude oil reserve rises to 37billion barrels
Nigeria's oil reserve now 37 billion barrels – NNPC
Nigeria's oil reserve hits 37 billion barrels – NNPC
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG