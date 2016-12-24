Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ognjen Vranjes: AEK sign Bosnian journeyman

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Football | 0 comments

Bosnian defender Ognjen Vranjes signed a two-and-a-half year deal with AEK Athens on December 23, 2016

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The 27-year-old Vranjes who has made 28 international appearances signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Bosnia and Herzegovina international defender Ognjen Vranjes has joined AEK Athens, the Greek Super League club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old Vranjes who has made 28 international appearances signed a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

On a club level he is much travelled, having played at Tom Tomsk, Sporting Gijon, Gaziantepspor, Elazigspor, Alania Vladikaykaz, Krasnodar, Sheriff, Napredak Krusevac, Red Star Belgrade and Borac Bania Luka.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.