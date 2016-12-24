Ognjen Vranjes: AEK sign Bosnian journeyman

Bosnia and Herzegovina international defender Ognjen Vranjes has joined AEK Athens, the Greek Super League club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old Vranjes who has made 28 international appearances signed a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

On a club level he is much travelled, having played at Tom Tomsk, Sporting Gijon, Gaziantepspor, Elazigspor, Alania Vladikaykaz, Krasnodar, Sheriff, Napredak Krusevac, Red Star Belgrade and Borac Bania Luka.

