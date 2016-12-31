Ogun arrest notorious burglar, 17 others

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State police command have arrested one Onyebuchi Chika who is reported to be the brain behind many cases of burglary and stealing in Awa Ijebu and its environs.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun state, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement said the suspect who was arrested in the early hours of Saturday has been terrorising the area for quite some time now.

Oyeyemi said “luck however ran against him when a distressed call was made to the divisional Police officer in Awa ijebu by the victim of his criminal act and the DPO led his anti robbery team to the scene.

“They combed the area thoroughly and subsequently arrested the suspect.

“Recovered from him are a sowing machine, two mattresses, cooking gas and some burglary instruments.

“On interrogation, he confessed being a serial burglar and that the students of Olabisi Onanbanjo university residing in the community are always his target”.

In a related development, the policemen attached to Itele Ota division in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state carried out raids of criminal hideout and black spots in Ayetoro area of Itele and arrested 17 suspected criminals.

The PPRO said his men recovered bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted charms, eight motorcycles, one Generator, nine different GSM phones and the sum of #123,000 from the suspects .

“The commissioner of police Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the two cases to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation”, he said .

