Ogun Assembly slashes Amosun’s N221.1bn budget by N38m – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa


Ogun Assembly slashes Amosun's N221.1bn budget by N38m
ABEOKUTA—Barely 36 days after the Ogun state governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun presented the 2017 budget proposal to the state Assembly, the House yesterday passed the budget christened ' budget of repositioning' . The governor who had presented …
Zamfara, Ogun assemblies pass fiscal proposalsGuardian
Ogun Assembly passes 2017 appropriation bill of N221.09bn into lawNaija247news
Ogun Assembly passes N221 billion 2017 budgetPremium Times
Leadership Newspapers
