Ogun okays N12.5b for, workers, 2,429 retirees, others

The Ogun State government has released N12.5 billion to pay backlog of workers’ deductions, gratuities and severance package for political appointees, who served between 2007 and 2015, it was learnt.

The government said it has approved December salaries, with 10 per cent bonus for state and council workers.

Secretary to the State Government Taiwo Adeoluwa, who announced this at a briefing at the Oke-Mosan Governor’s Office, said the fund would address arrears of workers’ deductions as well as offset gratuities from November 2012 and January 2014.

Adeoluwa explained that N5.5 billion would pay six months of the 12 months owed, N6 billion for two years’ gratuities of 2,429 retirees, and N1 billion severance for political appointees between 2007 and 2011, and 2011 and 2015.

“The governor pledged to pay a month arrears of the deductions every three months, and N200 million is to be released monthly to settle gratuities,” he said.

The SSG said the state received N10.6 billion from the Federal Government as part of its share of the Paris Club refund.

According to him, the government augmented the Paris Club refund with N1.9 billion sourced from savings to arrive at the N12.5 billion.

He noted that the Federal Government directed states to set aside 50 per cent of the fund for workers emolument and the balance for projects “but the Ibikunle Amosun-led administration used it all on workers emolument because of its commitment to the welfare of public and civil servants”.

