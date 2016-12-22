Ogun partners American Embassy to train 2,000 teachers

By Daud Olatunji

THE Ogun State government has collaborated with the United States of American Embassy and Microsoft Nigeria to train 2,000 teachers on the use of communication technology for the advancement of education.

While declaring the Workshop open , the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, underscored the need to acquaint teachers in the state with the essentials of Information and Communication Technology to enhance efficiency and productivity towards improving the standard of education in the State.

The governor said the move was towards revitalizing effective teaching technique and teachers’ proficiency in Information Technology (IT) in Schools .

Speaking on the theme of the Workshop, ‘’Teach Right; Developing Educators Professional Competencies in Ogun State Public Schools”, Amosun said it was high time government improved on teaching methodology and professionalism among Secondary School teachers so as to align them with new trends in the teaching profession for better results.

In her address, the Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Chief (Mrs) Olabosipo Ogunsan said the major objective of the programme was to set a platform for local, regional and global collaboration between teachers in the State and their counterparts the world over through a robust online educators’ community provided by Microsoft.

Mrs. Ogunsan said this was a systematic and organised process of applying modern technology to improve the quality of education which would in turn ensure improved performance of students.

In her remarks, the Deputy Education Programmes Manager, Dr. (Mrs) Olurinola Olukemi urged the participants to seize the opportunity provided by the training to develop themselves and be at par with their colleagues in other parts of the world.

