Ogun Pays N12.5bn For Workers Deductions, Gratuities, Severance Allowances

Ogun state government has said it has committed a sum of N12.5 billion for the payment of backlog of workers’ deductions, gratuities of 2,429 retirees and severance allowances for political appointees who served between 2007 and 2015.

Also released was December salaries, with 10% bonus approved for both state and local government employees.

The Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa, who disclosed this yesterday at a press conference held at the Governor’s Office press centre, said the fund would cover 6 months arrears of workers deductions out of 12 months being owed and also take care of gratuities for pensioners from November 2012 and January 2014.

According to Adeoluwa, N5.5billion would be for the payment of the 6 months deductions, N6billion for the payment of two year gratuities and N1billion for the immediate payment of the balance of the severance allowances to political appointees who served under the immediate past government between 2007 and 2015.

The SSG, said a sum of N10.6billion had been received from the federal government as part of the state share of Paris Club refund, while the balance of N1.9billion was sourced from the savings by the state government.

He added that though, the federal government directed the states to set aside 50% of the fund for workers emolument, while 50% should be used for projects, Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration used all the 10.6billion on workers emolument because of its commitment to the welfare of public and civil servants in Ogun state.

He said, “In spite of the economic recession, Ogun state government has commenced the payment of December salaries and approved bonus for December. And to intervene in the socio-economic development of our people, N12.6billion has been released for the payment of arrears of workers deductions and gratuities.

“N5.5billion has been approved for the payment of 6 months workers deductions out of 12 months being owed by the state government. N6billion was approved to clear gratuities arrears from November 2012 and January 2014, while N1billon was meant to clear the balance of the severance allowances of political appointees that served under the immediate past government between 2007 and 2011, as well as those who served under this current administration between 2011 and 2015”.

Adeoluwa assured that the state government would offset the remaining deductions arrears and gratuities as soon as fund is available.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

