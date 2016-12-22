Amosun Offsets N12.5bn Workers’ Gratuities – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Amosun Offsets N12.5bn Workers' Gratuities
Leadership Newspapers
Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has released the sum of N12.5 billion for the payment of a backlog of gratuities of 2,429 retirees, workers' deductions and severance allowances for political appointees who served the state between 2007 and 2015.
