Amosun Offsets N12.5bn Workers’ Gratuities – Leadership Newspapers

Amosun Offsets N12.5bn Workers' Gratuities
Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has released the sum of N12.5 billion for the payment of a backlog of gratuities of 2,429 retirees, workers' deductions and severance allowances for political appointees who served the state between 2007 and 2015.
