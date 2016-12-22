Pages Navigation Menu

Ogun releases N12.5b for workers deductions, gratuities, severance allowance

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News

OGUN State government said it has commenced the disbursement of N12.5 billion for the payment of workers deduction, pension deduction to retirees and severance allowance to former political appointees. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa said N5.5 billion was releases to offset […]

