Ogundiwin is next movie star – The Nation Newspaper

Ogundiwin is next movie star
After weeks of fierce contest, the 2016 edition of the Next Movie Star dubbed The Supercharged Edition is finally concluded. At the end of the finale, little-fancied Modesinuoluwa Ogundiwin emerged the winner, walking away with a brand new SUV, cash …
