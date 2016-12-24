Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogundiwin is next movie star – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ogundiwin is next movie star
The Nation Newspaper
After weeks of fierce contest, the 2016 edition of the Next Movie Star dubbed The Supercharged Edition is finally concluded. At the end of the finale, little-fancied Modesinuoluwa Ogundiwin emerged the winner, walking away with a brand new SUV, cash …
Modesinuola is Next Movie StarGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.