Ohanaeze electoral committee inaugurated

Twenty-one member of an electoral committee that will conduct the election of a new executive to elect new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, has been inaugurated. The electoral committee which was inaugurated at Ohanaeze national secretariat in Enugu, has Prof. Anya O. Anya as the chairman. The Prof. Anya-led committee has Pro. ABC Nwosu as the […]

