Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ohanaeze electoral committee inaugurated

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Twenty-one member of an electoral committee that will conduct the election of a new executive to elect new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, has been inaugurated. The electoral committee which was inaugurated at Ohanaeze national secretariat in Enugu, has Prof. Anya O. Anya as the chairman. The Prof. Anya-led committee has Pro. ABC Nwosu as the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ohanaeze electoral committee inaugurated appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.