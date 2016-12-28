Oil price seen closing Nigeria’s multiple FX rates as Foreign reserves rise – Naija247news

Pages Navigation Menu

Oil price seen closing Nigeria's multiple FX rates as Foreign reserves rise

Oil price seen closing Nigeria's multiple FX rates as Foreign reserves rise
The sudden rise in the nation's foreign reserves to $25.36bn and improving oil prices could help close the country's multiple exchange rates which have been the subject of criticism by analysts and investors in recent times. According to reports
