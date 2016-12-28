Okey Ndibe: Buhari, call off Customs’ siege on Igbo traders
by Okey Ndibe A few days ago, a friend sent me a video of a choir made up of members of Nigeria’s security agencies singing “Feliz Navidad,” a popular Christmas song. The rendition was entirely inspiring, a thrilling combination of rousing singing, dancing and festive atmosphere. I was moved by the sheer cheeriness of the […]
This post Okey Ndibe: Buhari, call off Customs’ siege on Igbo traders appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG