Okoh tasks Christians on love, others at Christmas

The Primate All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Revd Nicholas Okoh, has enjoined Christians to embrace love, unity and good neighborliness.

He told newsmen yesterday in Abuja that Christmas was significant as it brought hope to mankind after the ugly incident at the Garden of Eden.

“God came down at Christmas to bring back that relationship. I think at Christmas, the relationship between God and man normalises. It restored friendship, fellowship, oneness and man was re-admitted into God’s paradise. So, Christmas is very significant for us Christians.”

Okoh, who stressed the need for good neighborliness, observed that God’s reconciliation with mankind has made it more imperative for faithful to forgive one another.

“Who is your neighbor in this case? Your neighbour is anyone by your side. It is not necessarily somebody from your tribe or village. It is actually a message that should bring everybody together at the national level. I think we have more to gain if we allow such a principle to guide us, because discrimination will do us no good.

“Discrimination in anyway will not do us any good. Whether at the religious, political or any level, it will do us no good,” the cleric advised.

