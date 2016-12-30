Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okonjo-Iweala’s father writes another book at 88 – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Okonjo-Iweala's father writes another book at 88
Daily Trust
The father of former minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has written another book on tertiary education in Nigeria. Ngozi's father, Prof Chukwuka Okonjo wrote “Universal tertiary education for all Nigerians” at the age of 88. Prof Chukwuka also

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.