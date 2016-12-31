Olajumoke Orisaguna, #Brexit, Liecester City as Premier League Champions, Trump’s Win, #TheOtherRoom… Here are Our Top 16 News Stories of 2016
Looking back at 2016, it is safe to say it is not just any other year, but THE YEAR! From Day 1, we had stories that made waves on social media and the internet. This list will cover mainly politics, sports, and general news stories that trended on the internet. From coups to international wars, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG